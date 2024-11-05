Election Night Mirages: Navigating the Red and Blue Shifts in Key Battlegrounds

As the U.S. holds another pivotal election, experts suggest early voting results might again mislead, signaling premature victories for either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.

In 2020, misleading early results showed Trump momentarily ahead in some states before Biden's mail-in ballot surge reversed the trend. This year's election in battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Wisconsin could witness similar 'mirage' effects, experts caution.

Navigating through state-specific regulations and vote-handling quirks, the final tally might see delays. Campaign teams must exercise patience to avoid premature announcements that could fuel false claims, as experienced in previous elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)