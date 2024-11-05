Kharge Accuses BJP of 'Rotten Thoughts' Amid Jharkhand Election Tensions

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, accusing it of harboring 'rotten thoughts' and adopting a divisive strategy of 'batenge toh katenge' (if divided, we will be finished). His remarks were directed at the BJP's political maneuvers in Jharkhand.

Kharge alleged the saffron party was plotting to seize power in the state and imprison its tribal Chief Minister, Hemant Soren. The statements were made during a high-stakes election rally in Ranchi, as the state gears up for polls in its 81-member assembly.

His comments appeared to respond to repeated references by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the same phrase, which has become a rallying cry for BJP leaders. Jharkhand's assembly elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)