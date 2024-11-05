Left Menu

Kharge Accuses BJP of 'Rotten Thoughts' Amid Jharkhand Election Tensions

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the BJP of having divisive and power-hungry motives, particularly aiming to take control in Jharkhand and target its tribal Chief Minister Hemant Soren. His comments came during an election rally ahead of the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:28 IST
Kharge Accuses BJP of 'Rotten Thoughts' Amid Jharkhand Election Tensions
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, accusing it of harboring 'rotten thoughts' and adopting a divisive strategy of 'batenge toh katenge' (if divided, we will be finished). His remarks were directed at the BJP's political maneuvers in Jharkhand.

Kharge alleged the saffron party was plotting to seize power in the state and imprison its tribal Chief Minister, Hemant Soren. The statements were made during a high-stakes election rally in Ranchi, as the state gears up for polls in its 81-member assembly.

His comments appeared to respond to repeated references by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the same phrase, which has become a rallying cry for BJP leaders. Jharkhand's assembly elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results to be announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024