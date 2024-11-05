Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Spearheads Development and Caste Survey Initiatives

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, led a successful DISHA meeting addressing development issues in Raebareli, while also inaugurating key infrastructure projects. Concurrently, he focused on Telangana's first caste survey, engaging with intellectuals and stakeholders to discuss its progressive implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:01 IST
BJP MLA from Raebareli Aditi Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, chaired a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, which saw participation from BJP MLA Aditi Singh. Singh described it as a 'very positive meeting,' highlighting development discussions despite minor differences.

In Raebareli, Gandhi inaugurated the new Shaheed Chowk and Degree College Chauraha, and visited significant religious sites. His visit also included launching infrastructure projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), following his sweeping 2024 election victory in the constituency.

Simultaneously, Gandhi is focusing on Telangana's first caste survey. He traveled to Hyderabad to meet with intellectuals and stakeholders, discussing the survey led by the state government from November 6 to 30, aligning with Congress's advocacy for a nationwide caste census.

(With inputs from agencies.)

