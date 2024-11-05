Rahul Gandhi Spearheads Development and Caste Survey Initiatives

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, chaired a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting, which saw participation from BJP MLA Aditi Singh. Singh described it as a 'very positive meeting,' highlighting development discussions despite minor differences.

In Raebareli, Gandhi inaugurated the new Shaheed Chowk and Degree College Chauraha, and visited significant religious sites. His visit also included launching infrastructure projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), following his sweeping 2024 election victory in the constituency.

Simultaneously, Gandhi is focusing on Telangana's first caste survey. He traveled to Hyderabad to meet with intellectuals and stakeholders, discussing the survey led by the state government from November 6 to 30, aligning with Congress's advocacy for a nationwide caste census.

(With inputs from agencies.)