Tiwa Students' Protest Stirs Roadblock in Assam

The All Tiwa Students' Union (ATSU) ignited a major roadblock on a national highway in Assam's Morigaon district, drawing attention to their cause on Tuesday. Protesters tangled with police after blocking NH-27 at Jagiroad for two hours, deeply affecting traffic flow.

Central to their demands were the cessation of the formation of the Jagiroad Town Committee, immediate eviction of encroachers from protected tribal areas, and formal recognition of the Tiwa Autonomous Council under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The protest underscored long-standing grievances within the community.

As tensions briefly escalated with a minor scuffle between demonstrators and law enforcement, ATSU representatives submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through local authorities, pressing for swift action on these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)