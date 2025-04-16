Left Menu

Chaos on Ambedkar Jayanti: Vandalism and Highway Blockade in Budaun

Over 60 individuals were charged with vandalism and highway obstruction in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, during an Ambedkar Jayanti procession. Tensions rose after a man was detained for questioning, leading to an attack on a police outpost. Authorities are investigating and working to restore order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 16-04-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 13:36 IST
Chaos on Ambedkar Jayanti: Vandalism and Highway Blockade in Budaun
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 60 individuals have been charged following disturbances during an Ambedkar Jayanti procession in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh. The chaos unfolded as a police outpost was vandalized and the Bareilly-Agra Highway was blocked by the crowd, according to officials on Wednesday.

The incident erupted in the Civil Lines area on Monday when a procession escalated into violence after a man was taken into custody for questioning in a molestation case. Police say participants in the procession attacked the Shaheed Bhagat Singh outpost and caused significant property damage.

Civil Lines police officer Manoj Kumar Singh revealed that an FIR has been filed against 16 named and 50 unidentified individuals. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend those involved and restore order, as investigations continue using video and CCTV evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

