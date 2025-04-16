Chaos on Ambedkar Jayanti: Vandalism and Highway Blockade in Budaun
Over 60 individuals were charged with vandalism and highway obstruction in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, during an Ambedkar Jayanti procession. Tensions rose after a man was detained for questioning, leading to an attack on a police outpost. Authorities are investigating and working to restore order.
- Country:
- India
More than 60 individuals have been charged following disturbances during an Ambedkar Jayanti procession in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh. The chaos unfolded as a police outpost was vandalized and the Bareilly-Agra Highway was blocked by the crowd, according to officials on Wednesday.
The incident erupted in the Civil Lines area on Monday when a procession escalated into violence after a man was taken into custody for questioning in a molestation case. Police say participants in the procession attacked the Shaheed Bhagat Singh outpost and caused significant property damage.
Civil Lines police officer Manoj Kumar Singh revealed that an FIR has been filed against 16 named and 50 unidentified individuals. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend those involved and restore order, as investigations continue using video and CCTV evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
