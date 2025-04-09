Tensions Rise as Highway Blockade Protests Alleged Police Assault

High tension prevailed in Bhatkal as the BJP and several Hindu organizations initiated a highway blockade in response to an alleged assault on Srinivas Naik, a Hindu activist, by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Uttara Kannada district.

The agitation, beginning Tuesday night, stretched into the early hours of Wednesday, emphasizing the gravity of the protest. BJP leaders allege that police have consistently targeted party workers and Hindu activists under the new Congress regime.

State BJP Chief B Y Vijayendra expressed his outrage on social media, accusing the Karnataka government of instructing the police to suppress opposition voices through force. Protesters demanded transparency and disciplinary actions against SP Narayan, highlighting a perceived pattern of harassment.

