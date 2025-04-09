Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Highway Blockade Protests Alleged Police Assault

Protests erupted in Bhatkal after BJP and Hindu groups blocked a highway following an alleged assault on activist Srinivas Naik by Uttara Kannada's police chief. Claims of targeted harassment by authorities since the Congress took power fueled the demonstration. Calls for accountability and disciplinary actions were made against SP Narayan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:31 IST
  • India

High tension prevailed in Bhatkal as the BJP and several Hindu organizations initiated a highway blockade in response to an alleged assault on Srinivas Naik, a Hindu activist, by the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Uttara Kannada district.

The agitation, beginning Tuesday night, stretched into the early hours of Wednesday, emphasizing the gravity of the protest. BJP leaders allege that police have consistently targeted party workers and Hindu activists under the new Congress regime.

State BJP Chief B Y Vijayendra expressed his outrage on social media, accusing the Karnataka government of instructing the police to suppress opposition voices through force. Protesters demanded transparency and disciplinary actions against SP Narayan, highlighting a perceived pattern of harassment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

