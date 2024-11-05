Left Menu

Karnataka Political Turmoil: Allegations and Alliances Stirring Controversy

In a heated accusation against political rivals BJP and JD(S), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended Congress's candidate choices amid allegations of nepotism. Simultaneously, he faces legal challenges over alleged land allotment corruption, with federal agencies investigating. Siddaramaiah remains firm in his position, denying allegations and charging political persecution.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File photo/@siddaramaiah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a program on Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing attack on the BJP-JD(S) alliance, criticizing their candidate choices while defending Congress's decision to select Yasir Khan Pathan for the Shigaon ticket.

Highlighting what he perceives as family politics, Siddaramaiah pointed out that Basavaraj Bommai's son received a ticket in Shiggaon. The discussion took a broader turn as he referenced HD Kumaraswamy's past alliances and the supposed betrayal within political partnerships.

Simultaneously, Siddaramaiah is embroiled in a legal case concerning alleged illegalities in land allotments to his wife. The High Court has ordered an inquiry, casting shadows over his governance, which he dismisses as politically motivated attempts by opponents to destabilize his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

