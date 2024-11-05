Shinde's Campaign Fire: Reclaiming Shiv Sena's Legacy
Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, criticized Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly diverging from Bal Thackeray's principles by forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Speaking in Satara, Shinde highlighted his Shiv Sena's success in the Lok Sabha elections. He accused Uddhav of abandoning Balasaheb's ideals for alliances with Congress and NCP.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday for allegedly forsaking the principles of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, by aligning with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government against the popular will.
Addressing a campaign gathering in Satara to support Shambhuraj Desai's state assembly candidacy, Shinde asserted his Shiv Sena's superior 'strike rate' in the Lok Sabha elections established their legitimacy as the true Shiv Sena.
Shinde contended that his faction has remained loyal to Bal Thackeray's principles, contrasting Uddhav's alliances with Congress and NCP, actions he deemed incongruent with Balasaheb's legacy.
