Shinde's Campaign Fire: Reclaiming Shiv Sena's Legacy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday for allegedly forsaking the principles of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, by aligning with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government against the popular will.

Addressing a campaign gathering in Satara to support Shambhuraj Desai's state assembly candidacy, Shinde asserted his Shiv Sena's superior 'strike rate' in the Lok Sabha elections established their legitimacy as the true Shiv Sena.

Shinde contended that his faction has remained loyal to Bal Thackeray's principles, contrasting Uddhav's alliances with Congress and NCP, actions he deemed incongruent with Balasaheb's legacy.

