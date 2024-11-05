India-US Ties Steady Amidst Presidential Race

India-US relations are anticipated to remain resilient despite differing approaches from a Trump administration or a Harris presidency, according to foreign policy specialists.

The race for the White House is tight, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump vying for the presidency. Changes in trade, energy, and immigration policies are expected, depending on the winner.

Experts foresee sustained cooperation, particularly in the energy sector. Both countries are significant energy consumers, which will drive a closer partnership regardless of the election outcome, ensuring a stable relationship.

