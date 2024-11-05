Left Menu

India-US Ties Steady Amidst Presidential Race

As Americans vote for a new president, experts suggest that India-US relations will remain strong regardless of whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris wins. Differences may emerge in trade, energy, and immigration, but the partnership is expected to continue positively in the long term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:04 IST
  • United States

India-US relations are anticipated to remain resilient despite differing approaches from a Trump administration or a Harris presidency, according to foreign policy specialists.

The race for the White House is tight, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump vying for the presidency. Changes in trade, energy, and immigration policies are expected, depending on the winner.

Experts foresee sustained cooperation, particularly in the energy sector. Both countries are significant energy consumers, which will drive a closer partnership regardless of the election outcome, ensuring a stable relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

