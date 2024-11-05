Queen Camilla Sidelined by Illness: Royal Engagements Reshuffled
Queen Camilla is unwell with a chest infection, which has led to her withdrawal from planned royal engagements this week. She is resting and hopes to recover for weekend Remembrance events. Meanwhile, her engagements include the Field of Remembrance and an Olympic reception, which she will now miss.
Queen Camilla, wife of Britain's King Charles, has been forced to cancel her royal engagements this week due to a chest infection, according to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
The 77-year-old queen is convalescing at home with no further updates on her condition, aligning with typical royal medical discretion. Her absence will be felt at several key events, including the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.
While King Charles, currently in cancer treatment, manages a reduced schedule, Camilla's commitments, such as the reception for Olympic and Paralympic medalists, will now see the Duchess of Gloucester stepping in. Prominent figures, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have extended wishes for her swift recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
