South Africa and Britain Agree to Boost Trade and Defense Cooperation

South Africa and Britain have agreed to enhance trade and defense cooperation. The bilateral trade amounted to 133 billion rand last year. A UK-South Africa growth plan has been committed to boost economic development, with efforts to reset ties post-COVID-19 and focus on counter-terrorism and energy transition.

Johannesburg | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:24 IST
  • South Africa

South Africa and Britain have reached an agreement to strengthen trade and defense cooperation, as announced by the foreign ministers following their meeting on Tuesday. The new efforts aim to solidify South Africa's status as Britain's foremost trading partner in Africa, amidst Britain's role as a top destination for South African exports, which include precious metals, cars, and agricultural products.

The bilateral trade between the two nations totaled approximately 133 billion rand ($7.62 billion) in the previous year, according to data from the South African Revenue Service. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, alongside his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola, expressed a commitment to a UK-South Africa growth plan designed to spur economic development and deepen trade and investment ties. Although specific details of the plan were not disclosed, it is anticipated to include initiatives aimed at increasing agricultural jobs in rural South Africa, thereby enhancing exports to Britain.

Lamola emphasized the need for a 'reset' of the countries' trade and investment relationships, which had been stagnated by the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges. On the defense front, both countries committed to expanding their cooperation in counter-terrorism and shared their objectives for a just energy transition. This visit marks David Lammy's first official trip to Africa as foreign secretary, which also included strengthening economic and security ties with Nigeria.

