Pope Francis' Surprising Visit to Abortion Legalization Advocate Emma Bonino

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:05 IST
Pope Francis, known for his staunch opposition to abortion, made a notable visit on Tuesday to Emma Bonino, a prominent Italian politician who played a key role in the legalization of abortion in the country during the 1970s. The visit was marked by a gesture of goodwill as Francis brought Bonino a bouquet of roses and chocolates, demonstrating a connection that goes beyond political differences.

The meeting took place on the sunlit terrace of Bonino's Rome apartment, where the two were photographed in wheelchairs. Bonino, now 76, recently experienced severe health issues, including respiratory and heart complications, following her recovery from a lengthy bout with lung cancer. Pope Francis, at 87, has also dealt with his own health challenges.

This unexpected visit underscores Pope Francis' ability to form relationships across ideological divides. He met Bonino after attending an event at the Pontifical Gregorian University. The Vatican confirmed his visit, emphasizing a spirit of dialogue and mutual respect, despite Francis' well-documented stance on abortion as 'murder'. Bonino expressed gratitude on social media, celebrating Francis' 'extraordinary humanity'.

