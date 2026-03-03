England's Strategic Overhaul Ahead of Rome Clash: Six Nations Preview

In a bold move, England coach Steve Borthwick has reshuffled his team's backline for the upcoming Six Nations Championship clash against Italy in Rome on Saturday. Key changes include Fin Smith starting at flyhalf and Seb Atkinson at inside centre, a lineup reflecting England's strategy to revive their standing after recent defeats.

England's position in the table has been put under pressure following two consecutive losses to Scotland and Ireland. The team, which has fallen to fourth place, had high expectations this season to compete for the title. Borthwick's selection choices aim to counter England's recent poor form, with Tommy Freeman the only player to retain his spot, albeit in a new role as outside centre.

The new lineup was partly driven by injuries; however, underperformance has seen notable omissions like George Ford, Freddie Steward, and Fraser Dingwall. Elliot Daly, Cadan Murley, and Tom Roebuck take on the back three roles, hoping to leverage England's revamped strategy to secure a crucial victory against an inspired Italian side.

