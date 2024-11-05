Strategic Alliance: NDA's Final Push for State Elections

In a strategic move, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda coordinated with several central ministers as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) prepares for crucial state assembly and by-elections. The high-profile meeting highlighted efforts to synchronize campaign efforts and present a cohesive political front.

Key ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, and Dharmendra Pradhan, were among the attendees. Although no official agenda was disclosed, insiders suggest the focus was on maximizing synergy to ensure a robust performance in the elections set for November 13 and 20.

The NDA aims to solidify its position in Maharashtra against the Maha Vikas Aghadi and target a takeover from the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand. Following a recent unexpected victory over the Congress in Haryana, the BJP seeks to leverage this momentum to overcome setbacks in states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)