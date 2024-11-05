Race for Alaska's Sole House Seat: A Pivotal Decision

Alaska voters headed to the polls Tuesday to participate in a fiercely contested race for the state's sole US House seat and decide whether to dismantle the recently adopted open primary and ranked choice voting system. These decisions could significantly impact the future of Alaska's political landscape.

Democratic US Representative Mary Peltola is fighting to maintain her seat against Republican contender Nick Begich. Peltola's tenure could be pivotal, as Alaska has historically leaned Republican, and this contest emerges amid debates over resource development in the state.

The ballot also presents measures to increase the minimum wage and mandate paid sick leave, opposed by business groups, while half of the state legislature's seats are up for grabs, adding a layer of complexity to Alaska's political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)