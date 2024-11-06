Left Menu

Election Day Chaos: Russian-Linked Bomb Threats Disrupt U.S. Voting

Phony bomb threats from Russian email domains disrupted polling locations across multiple U.S. states, notably Georgia, during a high-stakes election. Although the threats were deemed non-credible, they led to temporary evacuations. U.S. officials blame Russian interference, echoing past election meddling tactics.

Updated: 06-11-2024 01:09 IST
On Tuesday, phony bomb threats seemingly originating from Russian email domains created chaos at polling stations across various U.S. states, the FBI reported.

In Georgia, a key battleground state, two polling sites in Fulton County were temporarily evacuated, although they reopened within 30 minutes. Officials are now pushing to extend voting hours past the statewide 7 p.m. deadline.

State Secretary of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, expressed concern over Russian interference, suggesting these tactics aim to disrupt and create division. The Georgia incidents align with a pattern of alleged Russian attempts to meddle in U.S. elections, reminiscent of interference claims from previous election cycles.

