Election Day Chaos: Russian-Linked Bomb Threats Disrupt U.S. Voting
Phony bomb threats from Russian email domains disrupted polling locations across multiple U.S. states, notably Georgia, during a high-stakes election. Although the threats were deemed non-credible, they led to temporary evacuations. U.S. officials blame Russian interference, echoing past election meddling tactics.
On Tuesday, phony bomb threats seemingly originating from Russian email domains created chaos at polling stations across various U.S. states, the FBI reported.
In Georgia, a key battleground state, two polling sites in Fulton County were temporarily evacuated, although they reopened within 30 minutes. Officials are now pushing to extend voting hours past the statewide 7 p.m. deadline.
State Secretary of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger, expressed concern over Russian interference, suggesting these tactics aim to disrupt and create division. The Georgia incidents align with a pattern of alleged Russian attempts to meddle in U.S. elections, reminiscent of interference claims from previous election cycles.
