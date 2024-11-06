Left Menu

Caravan of Hope: Migrants Embark on Journey Amid U.S. Elections

Approximately 3,000 migrants embarked northward from Tapachula, Mexico, hoping to reach the U.S. while voters decided between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump for president. Migrants, facing threats and violence, seek asylum and work opportunities, urging the U.S. to recognize their plight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 02:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 02:46 IST
Caravan of Hope: Migrants Embark on Journey Amid U.S. Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A caravan of roughly 3,000 migrants departed from southern Mexico toward the United States on Tuesday as American voters deliberated between presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Immigration remained a pivotal topic in the U.S. election.

The migrants assembled in Tapachula, Chiapas, carrying banners reading "NO MORE MIGRANT BLOOD" alongside images of the Virgin of Guadalupe, a significant cultural emblem in Mexico. "We want the U.S. authorities to recognize us as people seeking work, not harm," said Roy Murillo, a Honduran migrant traveling with his family.

Recent years have witnessed numerous migrant caravans attempting the perilous journey to the U.S.-Mexican border, primarily for safety in numbers. Many have dispersed en route. Murillo shared fears of traveling solo due to threats from cartels. Migrants face increasing violence in Tapachula, driven in part by organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

