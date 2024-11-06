Stocks Surge Amid Economic Optimism & Election Anticipation

In an impressive display of market confidence, U.S. stocks soared on Tuesday, spurred by encouraging economic indicators. The Institute for Supply Management reported robust activity in the service sector, with its index reaching 56.0, the highest since August 2022.

The market remains on edge as America witnesses a close presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Investors are particularly wary of the election's impact on financial markets, with Trump's prospects improving in betting circles.

As attention also turns to congressional elections, analysts anticipate a split government, potentially hindering significant policy changes. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy statement is awaited amid strong hopes of an interest rate cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)