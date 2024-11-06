Election Day Disruption: Russian Hoax Bomb Threats Target US Polling Sites

On Election Day, polling locations in Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin were targeted by hoax bomb threats, primarily originating from Russian email domains, according to FBI reports on Tuesday. The bureau emphasized that none of these threats have been deemed credible, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining election integrity.

Officials in Fulton County, Georgia, reported brief evacuations at two polling sites due to these hoax threats, leading the county to seek extended voting hours. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger attributed the threats to Russian interference, suggesting an ongoing effort to disrupt U.S. elections.

Meanwhile, similar incidents were noted in Arizona and Wisconsin, with Russian involvement being a significant suspicion. Authorities acknowledged that while the threats caused minimal disruption, they underscore the persistent threat of foreign interference in U.S. elections, amid a tightly contested presidential race.

(With inputs from agencies.)