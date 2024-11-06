Left Menu

Election Day Disruption: Russian Hoax Bomb Threats Target US Polling Sites

Hoax bomb threats originating from Russian email domains targeted polling sites in Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin during the ongoing U.S. Election Day. Although deemed non-credible, the threats caused temporary evacuations and disruptions. Officials accused Russian interference and noted similar past election disruptors, highlighting ongoing election security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 03:45 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 03:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Election Day, polling locations in Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin were targeted by hoax bomb threats, primarily originating from Russian email domains, according to FBI reports on Tuesday. The bureau emphasized that none of these threats have been deemed credible, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining election integrity.

Officials in Fulton County, Georgia, reported brief evacuations at two polling sites due to these hoax threats, leading the county to seek extended voting hours. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger attributed the threats to Russian interference, suggesting an ongoing effort to disrupt U.S. elections.

Meanwhile, similar incidents were noted in Arizona and Wisconsin, with Russian involvement being a significant suspicion. Authorities acknowledged that while the threats caused minimal disruption, they underscore the persistent threat of foreign interference in U.S. elections, amid a tightly contested presidential race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

