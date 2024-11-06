Left Menu

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

In the latest U.S. presidential election exit polls from Georgia, candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump vie for voter support, showing significant demographic shifts. Harris leads among young and Black voters, while Trump finds strong support with white and older voters, indicating potential shifts since the 2020 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 05:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 05:40 IST
Kamala Harris

On Tuesday, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump faced off in the U.S. presidential election, capturing the nation's attention as preliminary exit poll results in Georgia offered insights into shifting voter alliances.

Among various demographic groups, Harris gained support predominantly from young and Black voters, with Edison Research noting that 60% of Georgia's 18-29 age group backed her compared to Trump's 39%. Conversely, Trump held sway over the majority of white voters, receiving 71% of their votes.

Issues such as abortion, the economy, and democracy were pivotal in voters' decision-making. The ongoing exit polls provide a crucial look into changing American political dynamics, while subtly indicating possible trends influencing the electoral outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

