Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

In a decisive victory, Donald Trump secured the presidential election in Indiana on Tuesday, reinforcing the state's conservative leaning. With Republicans holding the governor's office for two decades, Indiana allocated its 11 electoral votes to Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris.

This win contributes to the former president's streak in Indiana, a state that favored him with 57 percent of its vote both in 2016 when he initially won the presidency, and again in 2020. The Associated Press quickly confirmed Trump's win at precisely 7:00 p.m. EST.

Indiana's steadfast support highlights its position as a Republican bastion in the presidential political landscape, consistently backing Trump in his White House pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)