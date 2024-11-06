Global Shifts: The US's Growing Isolationism and India's Strategic Response

India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, anticipates a continued isolationist path for the United States, regardless of its presidential leadership. Speaking in Canberra, he noted the longstanding trend in US policy towards caution in global engagements, dating back to President Obama's tenure.

Jaishankar highlighted the US's increasing reluctance to deploy troops and emphasized its withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Biden as indicative of this trend. He remarked on President Trump's pronounced stance in this context, while stressing that US policy should be viewed through a national rather than an ideological lens.

Despite these trends, Jaishankar expressed confidence that India would continue to strengthen its relationship with the United States. He emphasized the need for collaborative global arrangements, echoed by Australia's and New Zealand's foreign ministers, in response to rising protectionism and a changing world order.

(With inputs from agencies.)