Left Menu

Global Shifts: The US's Growing Isolationism and India's Strategic Response

India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, predicts the US will continue its isolationist trajectory, regardless of its presidential leader. This longstanding shift began under Obama, marking cautious global commitments and troop reluctance, echoed under Trump's vibrant articulation and Biden's Afghanistan retreat. India foresees strengthening ties with the US amidst global changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 06-11-2024 05:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 05:47 IST
Global Shifts: The US's Growing Isolationism and India's Strategic Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, anticipates a continued isolationist path for the United States, regardless of its presidential leadership. Speaking in Canberra, he noted the longstanding trend in US policy towards caution in global engagements, dating back to President Obama's tenure.

Jaishankar highlighted the US's increasing reluctance to deploy troops and emphasized its withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Biden as indicative of this trend. He remarked on President Trump's pronounced stance in this context, while stressing that US policy should be viewed through a national rather than an ideological lens.

Despite these trends, Jaishankar expressed confidence that India would continue to strengthen its relationship with the United States. He emphasized the need for collaborative global arrangements, echoed by Australia's and New Zealand's foreign ministers, in response to rising protectionism and a changing world order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024