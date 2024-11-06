Left Menu

Harris vs. Trump: The Battle for Swing States in the US Presidential Race

The US presidential election sees Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris vying for crucial swing state victories. Harris leads in Pennsylvania, while Trump gains in Georgia. The Rust and Sun Belt states are pivotal, with 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 07:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 07:32 IST
The US presidential election is underway, with early projections placing Republican Donald Trump ahead in several states, including Indiana and Florida, while Democratic candidate Kamala Harris marks victories in Vermont and Delaware.

Currently, Harris leads with 27 electoral votes compared to Trump's 105, but 270 are needed for an overall victory. Harris is notably ahead in Pennsylvania, a critical swing state where she garners 68.4% of the votes.

Projections show Harris could make history as the country's first woman, first Black woman, and the first person of South Asian descent to become President, if she secures additional wins in key battleground swing states.

