Kamala Harris Secures New York's Crucial Electoral Votes
Vice President Kamala Harris clinched victory in New York's presidential contest, securing 28 electoral votes. New York, traditionally a Democratic stronghold, has not favored a Republican since Ronald Reagan's 1984 triumph. Former President Donald Trump failed to make significant inroads in the state across his three presidential campaigns.
Vice President Kamala Harris emerged victorious in New York's presidential contest, successfully securing the state's 28 electoral votes. This victory underscores New York's continued support for Democratic candidates, a trend unbroken since Ronald Reagan's landslide win in 1984.
Despite being his home state, Donald Trump struggled to resonate with New York voters across his three attempts for the presidency. Trump's inability to gain traction in New York stands out, especially given the state's rich 28 electoral votes, the fourth largest in the nation.
Due to population changes, New York now holds one fewer electoral vote than it did four years ago. The Associated Press announced Harris's win promptly at 9:00 p.m. EST, reaffirming New York's Democratic allegiance in recent elections.
