Left Menu

Congress Unites to Fortify Party Stronghold

Gaurav Gogoi emphasized the need for unwavering Congress members to lead the party in upcoming elections. He criticized the BJP's corporate-like operations and urged Congress to maintain a familial approach. The AICC session aimed to reclaim Sardar Patel's legacy and strategize for future electoral success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:34 IST
Congress Unites to Fortify Party Stronghold
Gaurav Gogoi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, highlighted the necessity of promoting loyal party members to secure victory in upcoming polls. His remarks came during the AICC session held on the banks of the Sabarmati River.

Gogoi referenced Rahul Gandhi's recent tour of Gujarat, stressing the importance of identifying and expelling those with divided loyalties to ensure electoral success. He urged party leaders to nurture their workforce as family, contrasting it with the BJP's corporate approach.

The session, themed 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh,' saw over 1,700 attendees. It followed a Congress Working Committee meeting that emphasized reclaiming Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy amid an ideological battle with the BJP-RSS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025