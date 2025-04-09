Congress Unites to Fortify Party Stronghold

Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, highlighted the necessity of promoting loyal party members to secure victory in upcoming polls. His remarks came during the AICC session held on the banks of the Sabarmati River.

Gogoi referenced Rahul Gandhi's recent tour of Gujarat, stressing the importance of identifying and expelling those with divided loyalties to ensure electoral success. He urged party leaders to nurture their workforce as family, contrasting it with the BJP's corporate approach.

The session, themed 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh,' saw over 1,700 attendees. It followed a Congress Working Committee meeting that emphasized reclaiming Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy amid an ideological battle with the BJP-RSS.

(With inputs from agencies.)