CRPF’s Unyielding Stand: Dismantling the Naxal Stronghold
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the near eradication of Naxalism in India, crediting the CRPF for its pivotal role. He pledged that by March 31, 2026, Naxalism, now confined to four districts, will be completely eliminated, recognizing the sacrifices of CRPF personnel in maintaining national security.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive statement, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the nearing elimination of Naxalism in India, highlighting the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as the mission's backbone.
Addressing the CRPF's 86th Raising Day event in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, Shah affirmed the decline of Naxal activity, thanks to CRPF's extensive efforts. These efforts have confined Naxalism to a mere four districts, significantly reducing violence in afflicted areas by over 70%.
Shah paid homage to 2,264 CRPF personnel who laid down their lives for national security and emphasized the indelible mark of their sacrifice in India's path towards global leadership by 2047. He assured that the CRPF remains pivotal in securing the nation's unity and integrity amid evolving challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Disrupt Extortion Ring in Manipur
Controversy Surrounds Scaling Down of Majithia's Security in Punjab
Controversial Waqf Bill Sparks Preemptive Security Measures in Muzaffarnagar
Radar Upgrade: Boosting Security in European Waters
Youth Extremism: Singapore's Internal Security Challenges