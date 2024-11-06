U.S.-Taiwan Relations: Navigating Change Amidst Transition
The United States will maintain its supportive stance towards Taiwan following the presidential election, amidst concerns from Taiwan about China's potential moves during the U.S. government transition. Taiwan's National Security Bureau is focused on ensuring smooth communication with international partners and preventing disruptions from China.
- Country:
- Taiwan
Amid the impending presidential election outcomes, tensions between the United States and China are under scrutiny, with Taiwan caught in the geopolitical crossfire. A senior Taiwanese security official reassures that the U.S. will sustain its friendly approach to Taiwan, even post-election.
With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris neck and neck, Taiwan is wary of China's possible attempts to exploit the transition period in U.S. leadership. Taiwan's National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen emphasized maintaining open communication with the current U.S. administration and international allies to monitor Beijing's actions closely.
Despite China's claims over Taiwan, the U.S. remains Taiwan's crucial ally, supporting the democratically governed island without formal diplomatic ties. Taiwan is keen on safeguarding its sovereignty and preventing any undue influence during this crucial transition phase.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dueling Narratives: Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump on the Campaign Trail
Indian American Republicans Criticize Kamala Harris' Policies
Kamala Harris Aims to Stir Texas Politics with Abortion-Rights Agenda
Donald Trump to Join Joe Rogan: A Political Podcast Affair
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge