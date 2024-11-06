U.S.-Taiwan Relations: Navigating Change Amidst Transition

Amid the impending presidential election outcomes, tensions between the United States and China are under scrutiny, with Taiwan caught in the geopolitical crossfire. A senior Taiwanese security official reassures that the U.S. will sustain its friendly approach to Taiwan, even post-election.

With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris neck and neck, Taiwan is wary of China's possible attempts to exploit the transition period in U.S. leadership. Taiwan's National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen emphasized maintaining open communication with the current U.S. administration and international allies to monitor Beijing's actions closely.

Despite China's claims over Taiwan, the U.S. remains Taiwan's crucial ally, supporting the democratically governed island without formal diplomatic ties. Taiwan is keen on safeguarding its sovereignty and preventing any undue influence during this crucial transition phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)