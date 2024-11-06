Left Menu

Maharashtra Gears Up for Crucial Assembly Elections with 9.7 Crore Voters

Maharashtra is preparing for its upcoming assembly elections on November 20, with 9.7 crore voters set to decide the fate of 4,140 candidates across 288 seats. The Election Commission has made extensive preparations, including setting up additional polling stations and ensuring sufficient voting machines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 08:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 08:17 IST
Maharashtra is gearing up for a high-stakes assembly election on November 20, with 4,140 candidates vying for 288 seats. Among the contenders, Nanded North has the highest number of candidates at 33, while Shahada has the least with just three.

The state boasts over 9.7 crore registered voters, including 22.2 lakh in the 18-19 age group. The Election Commission's updated rolls reveal a diverse electorate comprised of men, women, transgender individuals, people with disabilities, and service electors.

In a move to boost voter participation, the poll body will establish 1,181 polling stations in high-rises and residential complexes, and 210 in slums across Mumbai, Thane, and Pune. The voting infrastructure includes a robust supply of machines and comprehensive observer deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

