Maharashtra Gears Up for Crucial Assembly Elections with 9.7 Crore Voters

Maharashtra is gearing up for a high-stakes assembly election on November 20, with 4,140 candidates vying for 288 seats. Among the contenders, Nanded North has the highest number of candidates at 33, while Shahada has the least with just three.

The state boasts over 9.7 crore registered voters, including 22.2 lakh in the 18-19 age group. The Election Commission's updated rolls reveal a diverse electorate comprised of men, women, transgender individuals, people with disabilities, and service electors.

In a move to boost voter participation, the poll body will establish 1,181 polling stations in high-rises and residential complexes, and 210 in slums across Mumbai, Thane, and Pune. The voting infrastructure includes a robust supply of machines and comprehensive observer deployment.

