Purifying Democracy: Chief Election Commissioner Stresses Voter List Accuracy

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasizes the importance of regular purification of electoral rolls to ensure only Indian citizens are registered voters. Addressing Telangana's Booth Level Officers, he highlights India's democratic strength and commends Bihar for its exemplary electoral roll revision, urging similar diligence in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-12-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 23:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The necessity for consistent "purification of electoral rolls" was underscored by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in a recent address, emphasizing that only Indian citizens should feature on the voters' list. Speaking in Telangana, Kumar highlighted India's status as the world's largest democracy.

Gyanesh Kumar praised Bihar's Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for their flawless execution during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The revision process resulted in a purified list, removing deceased, permanently shifted, and fake voters, leading to a final tally of 7.5 crore electors without any complaints, re-polling, or recounting.

The Commissioner noted the challenges of urban voter apathy compared to rural enthusiasm. He urged Telangana's officials to replicate Bihar's success. Kumar's recent appointment to an international democracy council underscores global recognition of India's election body. Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy also participated in the discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

