Trump Secures Montana for Third Straight Election

Former President Donald Trump has won Montana for the third consecutive presidential election. This victory adds four electoral votes to his total, as Montana gained an additional congressional seat after the 2020 census. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 10:00 p.m. EST.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montana | Updated: 06-11-2024 08:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 08:35 IST
In a decisive win, former President Donald Trump claimed victory in Montana for the third consecutive presidential election, securing four additional electoral votes.

This year, Montana holds an extra electoral vote due to a new congressional seat acquired post-2020 census.

The Associated Press confirmed Trump's win at 10:00 p.m. EST, in a state that has favored Republican nominees in every election but one since 1968.

