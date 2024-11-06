Left Menu

Kamala Harris Secures Victory in a Historically Purple Colorado

Kamala Harris secured Colorado's 10 electoral votes, marking a continued trend toward Democratic support in the state. Historically a battleground, Colorado consistently votes Democrat since 2004, benefiting from population growth leading to an additional electoral vote. The Associated Press confirmed Harris's win at 10:08 p.m. EST.

Updated: 06-11-2024 08:43 IST
Kamala Harris emerged victorious in Colorado on Tuesday, claiming the state's 10 electoral votes in the process. Once a battleground state, Colorado has shown a distinct shift towards the Democratic Party over the last two decades.

George W. Bush was the last Republican presidential candidate to win Colorado back in 2004. Since then, Democratic candidates have consistently taken the state's votes, with Joe Biden securing a decisive victory in 2020. The state's political leanings have coincided with population growth in Denver, leading to the addition of a 10th electoral vote following the 2020 census.

The Associated Press officially declared Harris's win at 10:08 p.m. EST, further cementing Colorado's status as a blue state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

