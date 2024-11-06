High Stakes Trading: Investors Bet on Trump Win in Tense Election Night

Global investors on Tuesday keenly observed local races in the U.S. presidential election as early market movements suggested a lean towards a Donald Trump victory. Despite the uncertain outcome, trades pointed to a shift, influencing U.S. stock futures, the dollar, and Treasury yields, as the market began pricing in a potential Trump win over Democrat Kamala Harris.

Jens Nordvig, CEO of Exante, noted that analysis in key states indicated Harris was falling behind compared to 2020, likely contributing to market trends favoring Trump. However, with critical battleground states undecided, some investors expressed caution, believing Trump-related trades lacked solid conviction.

As results unfold, the final outcome could reshape U.S. policies and impact global assets. Markets reflected anxieties of prolonged vote counts, with some investors anticipating clarity faster than in previous elections. The decisive outcome, critical for market stability, remains anticipated as election night unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)