Trump's Rise in 2024: A Swing State Battle

In the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump leads over Kamala Harris. With key battlegrounds undecided, Trump has gained notable support among Hispanics and lower-income households. Markets anticipate Trump's return, while the final outcome hinges on seven crucial swing states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:36 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Donald Trump has emerged as a leading candidate in the 2024 U.S. presidential election, garning more support than in 2020, despite uncertainties in pivotal battleground states.

Currently securing 211 Electoral College votes against Kamala Harris' 145, Trump's path to power leans on victories in Georgia and North Carolina, while Harris hopes to capture the 'Blue Wall' states.

Trump's increased appeal among Hispanic and lower-income voters coincides with financial markets predicting his potential return, as the decisive factor lies in seven critical swing states.

