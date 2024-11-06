Trump Clinches Key Victory in North Carolina

Donald Trump has secured a pivotal win in the battleground state of North Carolina, collecting all 16 of its electoral votes. The victory came after a successful campaign against Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Despite previous wins there in 2016 and 2020, Democrats were hopeful they could change the state's trajectory through substantial campaign investments and rallies with Harris. They also attempted to criticize Trump by associating him with controversial Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson.

Nevertheless, Trump and his running mate JD Vance countered with numerous visits to the state, promoting a protectionist economic policy and pledging to tighten border security. The Associated Press announced Trump's victory at 11:18 p.m. EST.

