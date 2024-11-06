BJP Criticizes AAP Over Pollution and Festival Politics in Delhi
BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla accuses Aam Aadmi Party of contributing to Delhi's pollution issues and politicizing festivals. The criticism focuses on Yamuna River's contamination and smog post-Diwali, claiming AAP blames others while failing to act. Supreme Court demands Delhi's response on firecracker ban enforcement.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, accusing it of contributing to the national capital's severe pollution levels. He claimed the party was lying to the public and criticized them for having an 'anti-Sanatan' mindset.
Poonawalla specifically addressed the festivity-linked politics, accusing AAP of using events like Diwali and Chhath Puja as platforms for political blame games. In a conversation with ANI, he stated, 'AAP is the biggest liar. They initially blamed stubble burning in Punjab, now they point fingers at Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for air pollution.'
The discourse further escalated with the Supreme Court expressing concern over the non-implementation of the firecracker ban during Diwali. A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih requested an affidavit from the Delhi government detailing enforcement measures to tackle pollution, emphasizing the need for accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- AAP
- pollution
- Delhi
- Yamuna River
- Diwali
- Chhath Puja
- firecrackers
- air quality
- supreme court
ALSO READ
Central Park's Diwali Carnival: A Feast of Culture and Community
Rev Up Your Diwali: Ride Home a Hero Splendor Plus with Festive Offers
Vantangiya Mahotsav 2.0: Uplifting Lives with Diwali Joy
Ahead of Diwali, Mumbai police ban flying and sale of sky lanterns in city as safety and security measure: Official.
Political Showdown Over DCW Staff Termination Before Diwali