BJP Criticizes AAP Over Pollution and Festival Politics in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday, accusing it of contributing to the national capital's severe pollution levels. He claimed the party was lying to the public and criticized them for having an 'anti-Sanatan' mindset.

Poonawalla specifically addressed the festivity-linked politics, accusing AAP of using events like Diwali and Chhath Puja as platforms for political blame games. In a conversation with ANI, he stated, 'AAP is the biggest liar. They initially blamed stubble burning in Punjab, now they point fingers at Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for air pollution.'

The discourse further escalated with the Supreme Court expressing concern over the non-implementation of the firecracker ban during Diwali. A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih requested an affidavit from the Delhi government detailing enforcement measures to tackle pollution, emphasizing the need for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)