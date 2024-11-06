Election Tension: Vehicles of Congress Leaders Attacked in Assam

In a tense prelude to the upcoming bypolls, violence erupted in Assam's Nagaon district, leading to the vandalism of vehicles associated with Congress leaders. The incident occurred while Congress MLAs and the NSUI chief were engaged in a public address.

Barpeta MLA Abdur Rahim Ahmed, Golakganj MLA Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar, and NSUI President Varun Choudhary used the targeted vehicles. Although not present during the attack, the leaders are urging swift police action against alleged BJP perpetrators.

The incident underscores escalating tensions between Congress and BJP supporters in the region, further inflamed by a series of clashes since the bypoll schedule was announced. The controversial elections are set for November 13, with results on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)