Abortion Ballot Measures: A Decisive Moment in U.S. State Politics
Abortion rights were on the ballot in 10 U.S. states during the recent election. Key states like Florida and Arizona decided on constitutional amendments to address abortion access following the Supreme Court's 2022 decision. Results varied, with Florida's measure failing and Arizona's passing.
During the recent election, abortion rights became a significant focus as measures were placed on the ballot in 10 U.S. states, including several battleground states crucial to the presidential race and congressional control.
Vice President Kamala Harris supported these measures, aiming to enshrine abortion rights in state constitutions, in contrast to opposition from the Republican Party and former President Donald Trump. Florida's amendment failed, while Arizona's succeeded in securing abortion rights until fetal viability.
Missouri and Nevada also passed these measures, whereas states like Montana, Colorado, and others await final results. These decisions come after the Supreme Court's 2022 ruling that abortion is not a guaranteed constitutional right.
