BJP vs Congress: Tensions Mount Over Constitution Event
Tensions rise as Maharashtra BJP chief Bawankule accuses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of discrediting Dr. Ambedkar's ideology. Bawankule claims Gandhi's planned event in Nagpur is a 'closed door' affair, raising suspicion. Congress denies allegations, stating the event will be live-streamed due to space constraints.
In a heated political climate, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of opposing Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideology and staging a drama in the name of protecting the Constitution.
Bawankule's comments come ahead of Gandhi's 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' event in Nagpur, which he criticizes as a 'closed door' event suspiciously lacking media access. He questions the intent behind the closed nature of the event if Gandhi truly stands for constitutional rights.
The Congress party, countering the BJP's allegations, asserts that the event will be streamed live, citing space constraints as the reason for limited media presence. The clash reflects deeper tensions in the political narrative as state polls approach on November 20.
(With inputs from agencies.)
