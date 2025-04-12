Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Dr Ambedkar's Legacy with Statewide Events

The Uttar Pradesh government has organized statewide programs to honor Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, aiming to educate the youth about his life and principles. Events include cultural performances, a special march, and an exhibition highlighting his contributions to justice, equality, and social reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 20:43 IST
Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to celebrate Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary with a series of statewide programs. According to a statement released Saturday, these events aim to familiarize the youth with Ambedkar's impactful life and enduring principles of justice, equality, and social reform.

Commencing on April 13, the celebrations will include cultural performances and educational programs leading up to the main event on April 14. Key features include the "Bhim Padyatra" march and a grand event at the Ambedkar Mahasabha campus, highlighting the values he championed.

The initiative intends to provide a platform for artists nationwide and engage the public through various programs. In addition, a special exhibition will depict significant moments from Dr. Ambedkar's life. The events underscore the government's effort to perpetuate his legacy of empowerment and social harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

