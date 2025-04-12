Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Dr Ambedkar's Legacy with Statewide Events

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to celebrate Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary with a series of statewide programs. According to a statement released Saturday, these events aim to familiarize the youth with Ambedkar's impactful life and enduring principles of justice, equality, and social reform.

Commencing on April 13, the celebrations will include cultural performances and educational programs leading up to the main event on April 14. Key features include the "Bhim Padyatra" march and a grand event at the Ambedkar Mahasabha campus, highlighting the values he championed.

The initiative intends to provide a platform for artists nationwide and engage the public through various programs. In addition, a special exhibition will depict significant moments from Dr. Ambedkar's life. The events underscore the government's effort to perpetuate his legacy of empowerment and social harmony.

