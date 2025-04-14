Left Menu

Tributes to Dr Ambedkar: A Nationwide Pilgrimage to Deekshabhoomi

Thousands gathered at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur to pay tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary. Known for embracing Buddhism here in 1956, the site plays a vital role for his followers. Authorities ensured safety and event management as visitors paid floral tributes and partook in commemorative programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 14-04-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 09:00 IST
On Monday morning, thousands convened at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur to honor Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, participating in various commemorative events.

Ambedkar, a key figure in drafting India's Constitution, embraced Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi in 1956, adding significant importance to the site for his numerous followers.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, alongside district authorities, organized comprehensive arrangements for visitor safety. Floral tributes were made to Ambedkar's statue and mortal remains at the site. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi paid his respects at Deekshabhoomi, highlighting Ambedkar's vision for an inclusive India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

