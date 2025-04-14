Tributes to Dr Ambedkar: A Nationwide Pilgrimage to Deekshabhoomi

On Monday morning, thousands convened at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur to honor Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, participating in various commemorative events.

Ambedkar, a key figure in drafting India's Constitution, embraced Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi in 1956, adding significant importance to the site for his numerous followers.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, alongside district authorities, organized comprehensive arrangements for visitor safety. Floral tributes were made to Ambedkar's statue and mortal remains at the site. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi paid his respects at Deekshabhoomi, highlighting Ambedkar's vision for an inclusive India.

