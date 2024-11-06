Trump Triumphs in Battleground Pennsylvania
Donald Trump secured a victory in Pennsylvania, defeating Kamala Harris in this key battleground state. Both candidates made numerous visits, showcasing the significance of the state's electoral votes. The win marks a reversal from Joe Biden's previous victory in Pennsylvania, a state vital for Democratic success since 1948.
Donald Trump emerged victorious in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania, triumphing over Democrat Kamala Harris. The state became a focal point for both campaigns with frequent visits underscoring its strategic importance.
Trump's win grants him Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes four years after Joe Biden won the state, having flipped it from Trump's 2016 victory.
Pennsylvania's role is crucial for Democrats, as reflected by historical data showing no Democrat has secured the presidency without it since 1948. The Associated Press called the race in Trump's favor at 2:24 a.m. EST.
