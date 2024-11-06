Trump Triumphs in Battleground Pennsylvania

Donald Trump emerged victorious in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania, triumphing over Democrat Kamala Harris. The state became a focal point for both campaigns with frequent visits underscoring its strategic importance.

Trump's win grants him Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes four years after Joe Biden won the state, having flipped it from Trump's 2016 victory.

Pennsylvania's role is crucial for Democrats, as reflected by historical data showing no Democrat has secured the presidency without it since 1948. The Associated Press called the race in Trump's favor at 2:24 a.m. EST.

(With inputs from agencies.)