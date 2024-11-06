Left Menu

Trump Triumphs in Battleground Pennsylvania

Donald Trump secured a victory in Pennsylvania, defeating Kamala Harris in this key battleground state. Both candidates made numerous visits, showcasing the significance of the state's electoral votes. The win marks a reversal from Joe Biden's previous victory in Pennsylvania, a state vital for Democratic success since 1948.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:01 IST
Trump Triumphs in Battleground Pennsylvania
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump emerged victorious in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania, triumphing over Democrat Kamala Harris. The state became a focal point for both campaigns with frequent visits underscoring its strategic importance.

Trump's win grants him Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes four years after Joe Biden won the state, having flipped it from Trump's 2016 victory.

Pennsylvania's role is crucial for Democrats, as reflected by historical data showing no Democrat has secured the presidency without it since 1948. The Associated Press called the race in Trump's favor at 2:24 a.m. EST.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024