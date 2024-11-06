BJP's Stance Against J-K Special Status Resolution
The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit protested against a resolution for restoring J-K's special status, led by Sat Paul Sharma. The resolution, passed by the assembly, demands dialogue with the Centre. BJP leaders criticize the proposal, calling it an attempt to disturb regional peace.
- Country:
- India
BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit organized a rally to oppose the recently passed resolution aimed at restoring the special status of the region. The resolution, endorsed by the assembly, seeks to initiate talks with the central government regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir.
Party President Sat Paul Sharma led the demonstration from the Trikuta Nagar headquarters, with BJP workers burning an effigy of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, amidst chants against the National Conference-led government.
Sharma criticized Choudhary, calling him a betrayer of Jammu's interests, and claimed that attempts to reinstate Article 370 would not succeed under Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He dismissed such resolutions as efforts to disrupt the peace restored by the BJP-led central government.
