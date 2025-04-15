Hope for Jammu & Kashmir: Omar Abdullah Optimistic on Statehood Restoration

In a hopeful address, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has expressed optimism that Jammu and Kashmir will once again attain statehood. The Indian Constitution's Article 370, which had granted special autonomy to the region, was revoked in 2019 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, splitting the state into two distinct Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

In light of recent developments, Abdullah noted a constructive meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently visited Jammu and Srinagar. 'I am hopeful that Jammu and Kashmir will regain the status of a state,' Abdullah stated, underscoring a resumption of normalcy in the region. Earlier, Shah held a high-level security review in the region to evaluate the law and order situation.

Additionally, Abdullah commented on a legal challenge in the Supreme Court against the new Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Joining this legal battle, several prominent political figures and organizations, including the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and other parties, have raised concerns, advocating for a reevaluation of the Act's implications, reflecting widespread opposition and apprehensions regarding its implementation.

