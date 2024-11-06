Left Menu

Unprecedented Political Comeback: Trump's Victory Against Harris

Donald Trump is projected to win the US presidency in a stunning political comeback, defeating Democratic opponent Kamala Harris. With 267 electoral votes, Trump's victory promises a 'golden age of America.' This unexpected win marks his return to leadership after a previous defeat in 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:19 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump is on track to reclaim the US presidency, securing a projected win against Democratic contender Kamala Harris.

Trump's potential victory is unfolding as he garners significant support with 267 electoral votes, just shy of the 270 needed for a definitive win.

This election outcome is hailed as one of the most remarkable political comebacks, especially after his loss to Joe Biden in 2020, marking a new era in American politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

