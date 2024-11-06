Delhi's Pollution Crisis: Accusations and Political Blame Game Intensify

In a heated exchange of accusations over Delhi's persistent pollution crisis, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its alleged failure to tackle air pollution and Yamuna River contamination. Dixit claimed the Delhi government avoids responsibility, instead blaming others for environmental degradation.

The criticism came amid visible toxic foam on the Yamuna River and concerning air quality levels in the city. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked AAP, accusing the party of deceit and politicizing cultural festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja while avoiding accountability for pollution issues.

In response, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai called for joint efforts from northern states, implicating neighboring BJP-led governments for politicking over pollution management. Rai highlighted the unified action needed in North Indian states to tackle the worsening environmental challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)