Delhi's Pollution Crisis: Accusations and Political Blame Game Intensify
Congress and BJP leaders have criticized the AAP for Delhi's worsening air pollution and Yamuna River contamination. Accusations include neglect and blame-shifting by AAP. Meanwhile, the Delhi government urges collaboration among North Indian states to address pollution. Despite political tussles, air quality continues to deteriorate, posing health hazards.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange of accusations over Delhi's persistent pollution crisis, Congress leader Sandeep Dixit criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its alleged failure to tackle air pollution and Yamuna River contamination. Dixit claimed the Delhi government avoids responsibility, instead blaming others for environmental degradation.
The criticism came amid visible toxic foam on the Yamuna River and concerning air quality levels in the city. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also attacked AAP, accusing the party of deceit and politicizing cultural festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja while avoiding accountability for pollution issues.
In response, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai called for joint efforts from northern states, implicating neighboring BJP-led governments for politicking over pollution management. Rai highlighted the unified action needed in North Indian states to tackle the worsening environmental challenges effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
1,800 more traffic personnel to be deployed at 97 points; inspections at construction-demolition sites to be intensified: Gopal Rai.
Anti-pollution measure GRAP II enforced in Delhi, over 6000 MCD employees to be deployed for water sprinkling to control road dust: Gopal Rai.
Water sprinkling to be intensified at pollution hotspots, neighbouring states to be requested not to send diesel buses in Delhi: Gopal Rai.
Delhi Metro to make 40 additional train trips daily, frequency of DTC buses to be increased to encourage public transport: Gopal Rai.
AAP Government Disburses Diwali Bonus to MCD Employees