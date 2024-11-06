Starmer Congratulates President Trump Amidst Electoral Drama

In a swift move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer extended his congratulations to Donald Trump, following the latter's address at a Florida rally where he claimed victory in the US presidential race.

Emphasizing the 'special relationship' between the UK and US, Starmer stated this bond would flourish under the incoming American administration. His message came after Trump secured key battleground states overnight.

Starmer, having cultivated rapport through a private dinner in New York, was keen to stress the importance of unity in shared values amidst electoral controversies surrounding the UK Labour Party's involvement in the US campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)