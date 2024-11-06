Left Menu

Market Surge: Trump's Election Boosts S&P 500 Futures to Record Highs

Following Republican Donald Trump's claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election, S&P 500 futures reached record highs. The election outcome sparked a broad market rally, with treasury yields and the dollar rising. The Republican party secured the Senate, boosting speculations about economic policy changes under Trump's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:32 IST
Market Surge: Trump's Election Boosts S&P 500 Futures to Record Highs

The S&P 500 futures reached unprecedented levels in a broad and sharp rally following Republican candidate Donald Trump's self-declared victory in the U.S. presidential election. Fox News called for Trump over Democrat candidate Kamala Harris, although no other networks confirmed the result at that time.

As election night unfolded, market reactions were swift: 'Trump trades' surged, U.S. Treasury yields jumped, bitcoin reached a new peak, and the U.S. dollar strengthened. 'Markets absolutely crave certainty,' observed Dr. David Allen, manager at Plato Global Alpha Fund, noting that the prospect of Trump's victory was likely accounted for in advance.

By 3:35 a.m. ET, the Dow E-minis surged by 986 points, while S&P 500 E-minis increased by 117.25 points, and Nasdaq E-minis rose by 337.25 points. Small cap Russell 2000 futures hit their highest level since 2022, buoyed by expectations that local stocks might benefit under a potentially lenient regulatory and tax environment.

The Republican party secured control of the Senate and showed strength in the House, potentially leading to a 'clean sweep' that could ease Trump's path for implementing legislation. 'Trump 2.0 is expected to bring rapid policy changes,' remarked Allen, with expectations of immigration restrictions and tax adjustments.

Tesla's shares in Frankfurt rocketed by 13%, in a bet reflecting investor confidence in Elon Musk, who supported Trump's campaign. The prospect of favorable corporate policies under Trump's administration provides a bullish outlook for several sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024