Trump's Second Term: A New Era of U.S.-China Relations

Donald Trump has secured another term as the President of the United States, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris. This victory sets the stage for continued tension between superpowers, as China braces for another round of intense rivalry over trade, technology, and security issues.

Trump's policies, including proposed tariffs on Chinese imports and threats to end China's favoured trade status, have sparked concern among Chinese strategists. The specter of a trade war looms large, with Beijing particularly wary given its current internal economic challenges.

Facing the prospect of a more isolationist U.S., China plans to bolster ties with countries in the Global South, Europe, and Northeast Asia. This strategy aims to fill emerging global power vacuums and ensure China's economic and technological self-sufficiency in the face of Trump's unpredictability.

(With inputs from agencies.)