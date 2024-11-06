Left Menu

Trump's Second Term: A New Era of U.S.-China Relations

Donald Trump's presidential victory signals four more years of intense U.S.-China rivalry. Chinese strategists foresee potential trade wars and a shift in global power dynamics. Despite concerns, China aims to expand its influence amidst Trump's unpredictable policies and seek self-sufficiency in technology and economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:55 IST
Donald Trump has secured another term as the President of the United States, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris. This victory sets the stage for continued tension between superpowers, as China braces for another round of intense rivalry over trade, technology, and security issues.

Trump's policies, including proposed tariffs on Chinese imports and threats to end China's favoured trade status, have sparked concern among Chinese strategists. The specter of a trade war looms large, with Beijing particularly wary given its current internal economic challenges.

Facing the prospect of a more isolationist U.S., China plans to bolster ties with countries in the Global South, Europe, and Northeast Asia. This strategy aims to fill emerging global power vacuums and ensure China's economic and technological self-sufficiency in the face of Trump's unpredictability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

