Trump's Presidency: A Setback for Global Climate Efforts

Environmental expert Sunita Narain warns that Donald Trump's potential presidency could severely hinder global climate initiatives. A rollback of key environmental policies, such as the Inflation Reduction Act, along with his pro-fracking stance, poses significant threats to climate action commitments, especially from one of the world's biggest polluters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:16 IST
President-designate Donald Trump (Photo credit/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Sunita Narain, a prominent environmentalist, has sounded the alarm about the potential impacts of Donald Trump's election as President of the United States on global climate efforts. She warns that Trump's administration could reverse critical policies aimed at reducing emissions and promoting sustainable energy practices.

The environmental expert highlights the importance of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a landmark policy in combating greenhouse gas emissions in the US, which remains a top emitter globally. During his campaign, Trump emphasized his support for expanding oil production, a stance she considers detrimental to international climate objectives.

Trump, who previously withdrew the US from the Paris Agreement and dismissed climate concerns, is anticipated to secure enough electoral votes for a political comeback. This raises significant concern among climate advocates about the future of US commitments to global climate change initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

