Thulasendrapuram Roots for Kamala Harris amid Presidential Upset

In Thulasendrapuram, the ancestral village of Kamala Harris, residents expressed unwavering support for her amidst a hard-fought U.S. presidential election. Although Harris didn't secure the win, they admired her steadfast fighting spirit.

Locals closely followed the election updates on television and online, with many visiting the Sri Dharma Sastha Perumal temple to pray for her success. Despite their hopes for a celebratory victory, the day revealed Donald Trump leading the race.

Community members like J Sudhakar emphasized their belief in Harris's future successes, while extending best wishes to Trump. They remain hopeful that Harris will one day win the presidency and visit Thulasendrapuram for a grand reception.

